Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is in limbo with no additional Canadian shipments planned

The one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical division, Janssen, was heralded as an easy way to fully vaccinate Canadians. But after some problems at a U.S. manufacturing plant, there are now no planned shipments of these shots to Canada, CBC News has learned.

A government official, speaking on background, said Canada has ordered 10 million doses of this product but "at this time, there are no additional shipments confirmed."

Joelle Paquette, the director general responsible for vaccine procurement at Public Services and Procurement Canada, said earlier this month that Johnson & Johnson would deliver some of its shots by the end of June.

With just one day left in the month, that shipment is now not expected to come — and there's no word on when more doses could arrive.

Asked about possible deliveries, the government official said: "There is no update from our end."

No timeline for future delieries

A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson said the company "anticipates fulfilling the 10 million doses included in the Advance Purchase Agreement with the Government of Canada," but they offered no timeline for those deliveries.

Some 300,000 doses were shipped here in late April. But Health Canada rejected them after a weeks-long investigation because of ongoing concerns about the third-party manufacturer of these shots, a Maryland-based company called Emergent.

WATCH | Feds release new guidance for fully vaccinated Canadians:

Feds release new guidance for fully vaccinated Canadians The National 1:56 The Public Health Agency of Canada has released new guidance for fully vaccinated Canadians, but warns the delta variant could create a worse fourth wave than expected, where COVID-19 cases could exceed hospital capacity. 1:56

Workers at the company's Baltimore plant inadvertently ruined some 15 million doses of this vaccine by mixing up ingredients intended for another product, the shot made by AstraZeneca.

The mix-up prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to temporarily halt all production at the Emergent plant. As a result, the company's CEO has said more than 100 million doses of J&J's vaccine were put on hold as regulators check them for possible contamination.

The U.S. also briefly stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson product amid concerns about a rare but serious side effect called vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) — low blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets following immunization. A similar condition has been reported in a small number of patients after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The U.S. lifted its 11-day pause in April after officials decided the shot's benefits outweighed the risks.

Like AstraZeneca, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has said the viral vector vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is less "preferable" than the mRNA products from Pfizer and Moderna.

But some experts have suggested this one-shot vaccine could be helpful in vaccinating more vulnerable groups who may be less likely to return for a second shot.

While COVID-19 cases have declined dramatically in Canada, there have been a series of outbreaks in congregate living settings like homeless shelters and provincial jails, where the more contagious Delta variant, first identified in India, has infected hundreds.