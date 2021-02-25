Skip to Main Content
Politics·New

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine becomes 4th to receive Health Canada approval

Health Canada has approved the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in Canada, CBC News has learned.

Multiple sources confirmed approval to CBC News

David Cochrane · CBC News ·
Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine has received regulatory approval from Health Canada for use in this country, CBC News has learned. (Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)

Health Canada has approved the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in Canada, CBC News has learned.

Health officials will announce the approval at a media briefing this morning at 10 a.m., multiple sources with knowledge of the approval confirmed.

The single-dose vaccine made by the American health care giant is the fourth vaccine to be approved in Canada.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now