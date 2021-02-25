Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine becomes 4th to receive Health Canada approval
Health Canada has approved the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in Canada, CBC News has learned.
Multiple sources confirmed approval to CBC News
Health Canada has approved the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in Canada, CBC News has learned.
Health officials will announce the approval at a media briefing this morning at 10 a.m., multiple sources with knowledge of the approval confirmed.
The single-dose vaccine made by the American health care giant is the fourth vaccine to be approved in Canada.
More to come.