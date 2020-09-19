John Turner, PM and Liberal leader who battled free trade with U.S., dead at 91
John Turner, Canada's 17th prime minister who spent decades in federal politics as a cabinet minister and Liberal Party leader during some of the most turbulent moments in modern Canadian history, has died at age 91.
Longtime cabinet minister slowly ascended to Liberal Party leadership, led Canada for 79 days in 1984
More to come.