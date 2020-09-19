Skip to Main Content
John Turner, PM and Liberal leader who battled free trade with U.S., dead at 91
Politics·Breaking

John Turner, Canada's 17th prime minister who spent decades in federal politics as a cabinet minister and Liberal Party leader during some of the most turbulent moments in modern Canadian history, has died at age 91.

Longtime cabinet minister slowly ascended to Liberal Party leadership, led Canada for 79 days in 1984

Former prime minister John Turner looks on during a photo to mark the 150th anniversary of the first meeting of the first Parliament of Canada in Ottawa on Nov. 6, 2017. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

More to come.

