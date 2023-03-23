How to watch live coverage as U.S. President Joe Biden visits Canada
Joe Biden is making his first official visit to Canada as U.S. president, arriving in Ottawa this evening with his wife Jill Biden. CBC will have live coverage, starting Friday at 1 p.m. ET.
Highlight of Biden's 2-day visit will be his address to Parliament
U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Ottawa later on Thursday for his first official visit to Canada since taking office in 2020.
The president and his wife Jill Biden will begin the two-day visit as they touch down in Ottawa around 6:30 p.m. ET.
They'll first meet with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, before heading to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's residence.
On Friday, Biden will make an address to a joint session of Parliament, becoming the eighth U.S. president to do so.
- Watch and listen to U.S. President Joe Biden's first official visit to Canada on CBC News: Special live coverage starts Friday at 1 p.m. ET on CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, the CBC News App and YouTube, and at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.
CBC News chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton will host live coverage as Biden addresses Parliament, followed by analysis in a special edition of Power & Politics on CBC News Network with host David Cochrane.
