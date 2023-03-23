How to watch live coverage as U.S. President Joe Biden visits Canada

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Ottawa later on Thursday for his first official visit to Canada since taking office in 2020.

The president and his wife Jill Biden will begin the two-day visit as they touch down in Ottawa around 6:30 p.m. ET.

They'll first meet with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, before heading to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's residence.

On Friday, Biden will make an address to a joint session of Parliament, becoming the eighth U.S. president to do so.

