Jody Wilson-Raybould to Veterans Affairs in this morning's cabinet shuffle

Justice Minister Jody-Wilson Raybould is expected to be shuffled from the Department of Justice to Veterans Affairs Canada, while Montreal MP David Lametti will be elevated to cabinet to take over as attorney general, CBC News has learned.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shake up his cabinet Monday morning, likely the last change before Canadians head to the polls later this year. CBC News will carry the swearing-in live beginning at 8 a.m. ET online, and the swearing-in ceremony will begin at 8:45 at the Governor General's residence at Rideau Hall.

Lametti has been the parliamentary secretary to Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and is a former law professor at McGill University in Montreal.

As previously reported, Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott has been chosen to fill the cabinet vacancy as president of the Treasury Board, and Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O'Regan would replace Philpott.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould is being moved into Veterans Affairs in Monday morning's cabinet shuffle, CBC News has learned. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

The cabinet shuffle was prompted by the resignation of longtime MPScott Brison, president of the Treasury Board.

He announced Thursday he won't run for re-election this year and is stepping down now.

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott will become the new president of the Treasury Board. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Brison's departure also means cabinet is missing representation from Nova Scotia. There are several options for backbench MPs from the province to fill that hole, including Sean Fraser, the current parliamentary secretary to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

Several ministers were juggled just six months ago, as Trudeau expanded and shifted his cabinet ahead of the election year.

July's shuffle brought five new ministers to the table and added new files for seniors, intergovernmental affairs and border security.