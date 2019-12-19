Jody Wilson-Raybould moves out of ministerial office suite after initially refusing
Independent MP called request to leave 'petty'
Jody Wilson-Raybould moved out of her Parliament Hill office after initially refusing to vacate the suite of offices she was assigned as a cabinet minister, CBC News confirmed on Wednesday.
Wilson-Raybould and the House of Commons administration came to an agreement, according to Heather Bradley, the director of communications for the Speaker of the House.
The Independent MP now has a new office in the Confederation Building in Ottawa. Previously, Wilson-Raybould and her small staff occupied a series of six offices equipped with a private bathroom on the fourth floor of the Confederation Building — a suite she was assigned when she was a minister and had a larger staff complement.
The Liberals requested the use of the ministerial suite for one of their newly appointed ministers.
"It seems a little bit petty to me," Wilson-Raybould told CBC News last week. "It makes no sense to remove me from my MP office. So I don't understand why they're wanting to do it."
Parliament Hill offices are reassigned after each election, with priority based on party standings. As an Independent, Wilson-Raybould would have been among the last MPs given a chance to choose an office.
With files from David Cochrane and Jorge Barrera
