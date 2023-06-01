Jody Thomas, PM's national security adviser, set to retire in the new year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser Jody Thomas is retiring after a tumultuous few years that saw her respond to the convoy protests in Ottawa, allegations of foreign interference and new wars.

In a letter to colleagues obtained by CBC News, Thomas said she's announcing her retirement on Jan. 26 with "a tear and a smile." She was appointed to the role in January 2022.

"To serve as the national security and intelligence adviser to the prime minister at this extraordinary time in our history has been an exceptional honour and privilege," the senior public servant wrote.

"I would like to thank the prime minister for listening to me, debating with me and giving me the space to do my job."

Thomas became a critical government player this year when Trudeau's cabinet confronted questions about its response to allegations of Chinese election interference and intimidation of a Conservative MP's family.

While Thomas denied some of the allegations levied at the government, she told a parliamentary committee in June that there was a breakdown in the flow of information and called for better management of intelligence.

"There is no one person. There is no single point of failure," Thomas told MPs.

"There was a flaw in the process."

She also played a crucial role in the government's response to the anti-public health measure protests in the winter of 2022 that gridlocked Ottawa and border points. The government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in the law's history to break up the protests.

During the inquiry reviewing that decision, Thomas defended her advice to government.

"This was a national crisis," Thomas told the Public Order Emergencies Commission.

"The violent rhetoric was increasing rapidly and exponentially. The number of threats against public figures was increasing."

Recently, Thomas has had to advise the government on Russia's war on Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war. She also travelled to India this August as Canada was amassing intelligence for its investigation into the death of a Sikh activist in B.C. — a murder the government has since laid at the feet of India's government.

National Security Adviser Jody Thomas told the Emergencies Act inquiry she believed the convoy protests posed a threat to the security of Canada. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

In her retirement letter, she thanked the three clerks of the Privy Council Office (PCO) she served under: John Hannaford, Janice Charette (who retired earlier this year) and Ian Shugart, who died in October after a battle with cancer.

Thomas thanked the clerks "for their confidence in me, the time they gave me, and the kindness shown to me in a very difficult period in my life."

"Our jobs are unique. We see democracy in action, we participate in democracy, and we have a lens on history," she added.

"Our jobs can be extremely challenging and so they should be. We are stewards of public trust, public funds, citizen service, public safety and security. Each and every day, 365 days a year. Nothing about that should be easy."

She also thanked her civil servant colleagues and cited "the importance of our public service."

Before taking on the national security adviser job, Thomas served as the deputy minister of National Defence. She previously worked in PCO and in security at Passport Canada.

Her first work in public service was as a Royal Canadian Navy reservist at age 17, she wrote.

"I joined the RCN as a reservist when women could not go to sea. While we are still marking milestones for women, we have come a long way in the fight for equality," she wrote.

"I was raised by feminist parents who believed that I should have any opportunity that my interests and capabilities allowed. I have had that opportunity and then some. I hope I have helped moved the yardstick for women just a little bit in these many years."

Thomas wrote she plans to return to her home in Victoria with her family.

She ended her letter by urging colleagues to "be kind to one another."