Jim Carr, minister of international trade diversification, diagnosed with cancer
Liberal MP says he has 'reiterated my commitment to continue serving my constituents'
Jim Carr, the minister of international trade diversification and a Winnipeg MP, has been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer.
"After experiencing flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, my doctor requested routine bloodwork," said Carr in a statement issued on Friday. "I was contacted by my doctor and instructed to go to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg late Monday evening. On Tuesday, I underwent further tests which led to a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer."
Carr added: "This has also affected my kidney function. I have begun chemotherapy and dialysis treatment, which will continue for the near future."
Carr said his constituency office will remain open.
"I am feeling well, my spirits are high. I spoke to the prime minister and reiterated my commitment to continue serving my constituents and all Canadians," said Carr in his statement.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.