Jim Carr, minister of international trade diversification, diagnosed with cancer

Jim Carr, the minister of international trade diversification and a Winnipeg MP, has been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer.

"After experiencing flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, my doctor requested routine bloodwork," said Carr in a statement issued on Friday. "I was contacted by my doctor and instructed to go to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg late Monday evening. On Tuesday, I underwent further tests which led to a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer."

Carr added: "This has also affected my kidney function. I have begun chemotherapy and dialysis treatment, which will continue for the near future."

Carr said his constituency office will remain open.

"I am feeling well, my spirits are high. I spoke to the prime minister and reiterated my commitment to continue serving my constituents and all Canadians," said Carr in his statement.