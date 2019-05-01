Trudeau appoints Chrystia Freeland's chief of staff to run Liberals' election campaign

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his party's national campaign director today, elevating his former deputy principal secretary Jeremy Broadhurst to the top of his re-election team.

Broadhurst, the national director of the Liberal Party from 2013 to 2015, is credited by the party with using "innovative campaign technologies" to bring the Liberals from third place in the House of Commons to a majority government in the 2015 election.

"Jeremy Broadhurst's leadership was instrumental in our party's modernization and our work together to earn a majority mandate from Canadians 2015," Trudeau said in a statement.

"His proven record of success on both local and national campaigns, and in government, will help us continue to build a 2019 campaign that is innovative, empowering and competitive in every part of Canada."

Broadhurst served as Trudeau's deputy principal secretary from 2015 to 2017 before filling the role of chief of staff to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

"I look forward to working closely with our Leader, our national campaign co-chairs, and our campaign staff and volunteers across Canada to build a positive, innovative, and forward-looking campaign that will re-elect Justin Trudeau and even more Liberal candidates this October," said Broadhurst, who has served as a senior adviser to every Liberal leader since interim leader Bill Graham in 2006.

In January, Liberal MPs Navdeep Bains and Dominic LeBlanc, along with Liberal Party organizers Nikki Hipkin, Brittney Kerr and Sylvie Paradis, were named as co-chairs of the 2019 national campaign committee.

Saskatchewan MP and Public Safety Minister, Ralph Goodale and Ottawa area MP Mona Fortier were announced as co-chairs of the party's national platform committee in September.