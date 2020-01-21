Former Quebec premier Jean Charest will not run for Conservative leadership
Former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister and Liberal premier of Quebec Jean Charest will not run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, he told Radio-Canada's Patrice Roy in an interview airing later today.
