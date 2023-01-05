Japanese PM to meet with Trudeau next week
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa next Thursday.
Ottawa stop will be Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first visit to Canada since his election in 2021
It will be Kishida's first visit to Canada since he was elected in 2021.
A press release from Trudeau's office says the two will discuss strengthening bilateral trade, Russia's war on Ukraine and Japan's upcoming G7 presidency.
"I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kishida to Canada and working even more closely together to deliver results for people in Canada and Japan," Trudeau said in a media statement.
Kishida's visit will be part of his tour of most of the G7 countries, which includes a stop in Washington to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.
With files from the Associated Press
