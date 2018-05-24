Jagmeet Singh says he'll work hard to win Rachel Notley's vote

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said he hopes to eventually win over Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley, who has expressed doubts about voting for her party federally on Oct. 21.

Notley, a former Alberta premier and now the province's opposition leader, said this week she was unsure whether she would vote for the NDP. Notley said she disagrees with Singh's opposition to the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project — a pipeline project she and the Alberta NDP have championed.

Singh promised to change Notley's hesitation about voting for her own party.

"Just means I've got to work harder. It's all good. I'm going to convince her," Singh said while campaigning on Friday night in Thunder Bay, Ont.

"We disagree on one point, but there's so much that we have in common — and it's okay. I'm going to keep on working hard."

Singh called Notley a "champion" and said she has made much progress for Alberta.

"She's a great force for the NDP," Singh said. "She does amazing work and I'm proud to call her a champion that's fought for people, and someone that I respect."

Singh hasn't had the warmest of relationship with Notley. The federal NDP leader was noticeably absent throughout Notley's provincial re-election bid this year.

And Notley has sparred in the past with Singh, saying his opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline was based on a lack of understanding of the economic stakes.

Asked on Friday night when the last time he spoke to Notley was, Singh wouldn't answer the question directly, but said he would continue to reach out to Notley and her team.

Singh also wouldn't say whether he'd visit Alberta during the federal election campaign. The NDP currently holds one seat in Edmonton.