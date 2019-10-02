Jagmeet Singh politely challenges man who urged him to 'cut off' his turban

A campaigning Jagmeet Singh had a public encounter today with a man in Montreal who urged the NDP leader to "cut off" his turban to "look more like a Canadian."

Singh was engaging prospective voters at Atwater Market this morning in front of media cameras and reporters when he was approached by an elderly man.

After Singh shook his hand, the man leaned in and spoke to the NDP leader in English.

"You know what? You should cut your turban off," he said. "You'll look like a Canadian."

"Oh, I think Canadians look like all sorts of people," Singh replied. "That's the beauty of Canada."

"Yeah, but..." the man said — before Singh cut him off.

"That's okay, I don't agree, sir," he said.

"In Rome, you do as the Romans do," the man said.

"Hey, but this is Canada, you can do whatever you like," Singh said, then walked away.

"All right, take care, eh?" the man called after him. "I hope you win."

Singh, Canada's first racialized federal party leader, will take the stage tonight with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet for the TVA leaders' debate.

The four leaders are expected to address Quebec's Bill 21, which would prevent public employees from wearing religious symbols — such as Singh's turban — on the job.

Singh, who faces significant pressure to defend his party's seats in Quebec, already has said an NDP government wouldn't challenge Quebec's religious symbols law in court — but he hopes his own public identity can change Quebecers' minds about wearing religious symbols.

"I'm a bearded, turbaned man that's going to Quebec and saying, 'I love the French language, I respect the unique identity of Quebec and I want to fight to defend it and I'm proud of who I am,'" Singh said last month.