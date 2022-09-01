Federal ministers Jaczek, Alghabra not running in next election, opening up spots in cabinet

About a half-dozen ministers will no longer sit at the cabinet table after Wednesday, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce a substantial shakeup of his front bench, sources tell CBC News.

Senior government sources say a cohort of rookies will be sworn in as new cabinet ministers during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.

Three Toronto-area Liberal ministers have already either announced, or are expected to announce, that they are not running in the next federal election, opening up spots at the table.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek announced Tuesday morning that she will not be running again, whenever the next election falls. The Ontario MP for Markham-Stouffville posted on social media that it "has been an immense honour and a privilege to represent our community at both the provincial and federal levels."

Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra, who represents Mississauga Centre, will also not be seeking re-election and will be shuffled out of cabinet as a result, sources tell the CBC. He is expected to make an announcement about his future later Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett, too, announced she will not be seeking re-election in her Toronto–St. Paul's riding.

Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra, who represents Mississauga Centre, will also not be seeking re-election and will be shuffled out of cabinet as a result, sources tell CBC News. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

While she is staying on as an MP, it would not be surprising if Trudeau replaced the veteran politician in cabinet with someone re-offering for the next election.

Sources with knowledge of the shuffle who are not authorized to speak publicly said Trudeau's shuffle is intended to put the focus on the government's economic priorities — including housing — and shore up the cabinet ahead of the next election campaign.

The government also wants to put key communicators on important files, the sources said.

Mendicino on the chopping block: sources

Last month, several Liberal sources told Radio-Canada they believe Marco Mendicino is at risk of being removed as minister of public safety.

Mendicino has been under intense pressure due to the controversy over the transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison. The minister also has come under fire over his management of the government's gun control legislation and the foreign interference file.

Asked last week in Kingston, Ont., whether he had confidence in Mendicino, Trudeau did not answer directly.

"I have an amazing team in Ottawa and an amazing group of MPs right across the country who are committed to serving their country every single day, and anyone in my cabinet by definition has my confidence," he said.