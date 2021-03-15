Canadian girl, 4, freed from Syrian detention camp

The Canadian government says it provided consular services to a four-year-old girl freed from an Islamic State detention camp in northeastern Syria, but did not organize her exit from the camp.

"This story was one where the family themselves took the initiative to bring the daughter to Canada. The mother remains in Syria. She's now with, I believe, an aunt or a relative," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a press conference today.

"The federal government facilitated the travel documents but this was something that was done by the family involved."

Peter Galbraith, the U.S. diplomat who helped organize the young girl's release, told CBC News she made it out of the camp on Friday and is heading to Canada to live with a relative.

Human rights advocates call for repatriation

The Canadian government has been under pressure from human rights advocates to repatriate and provide adequate consular assistance to dozens of citizens currently detained in northeast Syria — along with their children, in some cases — because of alleged ties to ISIS.

A 2020 report from the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch accused the government of flouting its international human rights obligations and urged Ottawa to bring all of its detained citizens home from camps and prisons controlled by Kurdish forces to rehabilitate them and prosecute anyone accused of a crime.

The Human Rights Watch report estimates that there are more than 40 Canadian citizens currently detained in northeast Syria because of alleged ties to the Islamic State, and that 26 of them are children — many under the age of six.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the dangers of the region make repatriation difficult, but the government is willing to offer supports when it can.

"The situation in Syria unfortunately is also a fairly complex and often dangerous one and so the repatriation of any individual from that environment has been challenging," he said during a press conference Monday.

"There are a number of individuals who are in Syria who are not in circumstances where repatriation can be facilitated. So I'm not going to comment further on those individuals but we know that there are some cases where very young children, four and five years old, may be in a situation at risk.

"Where it can be safely accomplished, we have been supportive of efforts to ensure that those children can be returned to safety and that has taken place in a number of cases."