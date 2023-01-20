Former ambassador repays Crown corporation for moving her artwork

Canada's former ambassador to France recently reimbursed the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) for the cost of bringing a piece from her personal art collection to the Crown corporation's headquarters in Montreal, a BDC spokesperson has confirmed.

Last month, Isabelle Hudon paid back the cost of moving the artwork to Montreal and reimbursed a separate invoice for moving the object inside BDC's offices — a total of $1,050.

Hudon, who has been president and CEO of BDC since August 2021, paid the money back a few weeks after Radio-Canada made an access to information request for documents related to transportation costs for her artwork.

In an email, BDC spokesperson Phil Taylor said there "is no connection" between Hudon reimbursing the moving costs and Radio-Canada's request.

The BDC said Hudon paid BDC back because the artwork has since been sent for repairs and will not be returned to BDC's headquarters.

"Both invoices were reimbursed last month when the decision was made not to bring the piece back after its restoration," said Taylor.

Taylor refused to reveal the name of the artist or his work. "The piece belongs to Ms. Hudon personally," he said.

An invoice describes the 179-kilogram object as blue, made of acrylic and "heavy."

According to documents obtained in early May by Radio-Canada, Hudon asked about moving the artwork just a few days after the government announced her appointment to the BDC in the spring of 2021.

At the time, the artwork was located in Paris, where Hudon was nearing the end of her term as ambassador.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by Isabelle Hudon, then the Canadian ambassador to France, upon his arrival at the airport in Biarritz, France on Aug. 23, 2019. (Francois Mori/The Associated Press)

"Do you think it's possible that we coordinate things with the team?" Hudon asked a BDC employee on May 7, 2021 — a reference to bringing the artwork to the corporation's headquarters.

Hudon discussed transporting the artwork in a series of emails exchanged with BDC chief financial officer Stefano Lucarelli.

Lucarelli balked at the expense, telling Hudon by email that "we will not pay the costs."

"For the work, I suggest that BDC take care of it considering that I will install it in my office," Hudon replied in an email on June 5, 2021.

"I will be able to bear the costs of this shipment," she added in a second email sent the same day.

A time-consuming task

The work of getting the piece to Montreal involved several members of the BDC's senior management team — including vice-president Martin Dorais, who obtained a quote of nearly $4,000 for the cost of transport.

In an internal email obtained by Radio-Canada, Dorais said it was an unusual task that took up "quite a lot of time."

Dorais also complained a few times to colleagues about Hudon failing to provide quick answers on the final cost estimate.

"This is clearly NOT A SIMPLE file," Dorais said in an email dated June 21, 2021.

Despite the work done by Dorais — an architect by training — the BDC was not involved in transporting the work from Paris to Hudon's Montreal residence and did not cover the cost of the transatlantic move.

The BDC offices in Montreal in 2019. (iStock)

The file came back to life on August 12, 2021, after Hudon completed her move from Paris to the greater Montreal area.

"I can confirm that my work is available for our offices in MTL!" Hudon told Dorais by email. "We just have to plan for delivery. The work and its base are packed in crates. The transport [company] would just have to move them."

In collaboration with another architect who works at the BDC, Dorais got an estimate from a moving company of the cost of bringing the artwork from Hudon's home to BDC's headquarters.

On the morning of September 14, Dorais himself went to Hudon's residence to greet the movers, who specialize in transporting works of art.

Too big for the room

But once the piece arrived, another snag appeared: Dorais discovered it was too big to fit in Hudon's offices.

"I tried to have it installed either in your office or between the two chairs in front of [a BDC employee], but the work is much too large, it just didn't fit. So I installed it on the first floor under our staircase," Dorais said in an email.

Two days later, Hudon said she was pleased with the move but repeated her wish to see it installed in her personal offices.

"The work is very well placed!!!! I think we could install it in my office but some furniture would have to be removed. We will see," she wrote in an email.

In June 2022, BDC hired a second moving company to bring the work from the ground floor of its headquarters to Hudon's offices.

'There has to be accountability'

The $430 bill for that move, just like the first $620 bill in September 2021, was paid initially by the BDC before Hudon reimbursed the Crown corporation last month.

Political science professor and ethics expert Denis Saint-Martin of the University of Montreal said he wonders how BDC justified initially covering the cost of transport.

"It's a choice that comes down to her personal tastes to have this work of art in her new office in Montreal, and I don't see how the public treasury would have to pay anything in relation to this," he said. "There has to be accountability in this case."

Even though the total amount of the two invoices is not particularly high, he said, BDC's senior managers should have found better things to do with their time.

"Having these people work on an issue like this may not be the best use of their talents and abilities," he said.

Taylor, the BDC spokesperson, said that Hudon clearly stated in a 2021 email that she would pay "for any costs related to the transportation of her personal items, and, unsurprisingly, they did exactly that."

In recent years, Taylor added, "everyone at BDC was running flat out, all the time [...] with the CEO and every other employee rightfully focused on what matters, our clients."