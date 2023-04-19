Interim ethics commissioner with family ties to minister steps down

The recently appointed interim ethics commissioner — who is also the sister-in-law of a cabinet minister — has stepped down from that position.

Martine Richard was appointed to the role in March for what was supposed to be a period of six months. The last commissioner, Mario Dion, retired in February.

But Richard has stepped away from the role she was appointed to only weeks ago, according to a press release from the ethics commissioner's office released on Wednesday.

"Martine Richard has informed the Privy Council Office (PCO) that she will no longer be serving as interim commissioner," the statement said.

Richard is the sister-in-law of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and her appointment caused an uproar among the opposition parties , particularly the Conservatives.

Conservative MPs questioned Richard's appointment, pointing out that a number of Liberal MPs — including LeBlanc — have run afoul of ethics rules in the past.

Liberals defended the appointment, saying Richard has held a senior position in the ethics commissioner's office for years and was hired when Stephen Harper was prime minister.

Wednesday's statement said Richard will stay on in a senior position with the commissioner's office.