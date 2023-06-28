Senators call on feds to bring Indigenous communities into Arctic security planning

A Senate committee has delivered a forceful call for greater participation by Indigenous communities in shaping Canada's Arctic defence and security.

A new report released Wednesday by the standing committee on national security, defence and veterans affairs argues that the interpretation of "Arctic security" should be expanded beyond the military sphere to include social, economic and environmental matters.

"In the past, some Government of Canada actions aimed at increasing military security in the Arctic, such as the forced relocation of Inuit to secure Canadian Arctic sovereignty during the Cold War, have harmed Indigenous communities in the region," said the report.

"For that reason, decisions relating to Arctic security and defence must be made with the full involvement of local and Indigenous governments."

In the year since the federal government announced a contribution of nearly $40 billion toward the modernization of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), federal ministers — notably Defence Minister Anita Anand — have cited the importance of involving Indigenous communities in security policy.

Committee chair Sen. Tony Dean of Ontario and Sen. Margaret Dawn Anderson, who represents the Northwest Territories and is of Inuvialuit descent, both said communities and business leaders are being advised on security and defence plans but that outreach falls short of true consultation.

"There is engagement, it is structured, but what we've heard is there needs to be more of it and it needs to go deeper and it needs to be in real time," said Dean.

A radar dome is illuminated at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Point Barrow Long Range Radar Site in Utqiagvik, Alaska on February 3, 2023. (U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach/Handout via Reuters)

The Canadian government is under pressure from the United States to move swiftly on rolling out projects associated with modernizing NORAD, including northern runway improvements and the construction of modern over-the-horizon radar sites (OHR).

"I think there is some consultation," said Anderson, adding the discussions have not been "as fulsome and not as meaningful as the Indigenous peoples would like them to be."

The committee recommended using existing mechanisms or creating new ones to consult with local communities and get them onboard.

The report struck an urgent tone, noting that some defence capabilities and surveillance systems in the Arctic are reaching the end of their service lives and won't be replaced with more modern technology for several years.

The most glaring example is Canada's northern satellite network. It's expected to be on the verge of obsolescence by 2026, with no dedicated replacement ready until 2032 at the earliest.

Senators pointed to some of the advanced missile technology Russia has employed in its war on Ukraine and how it could be fired across the Canadian Arctic — at the the United States — with very little warning.

Committee calls for a second look at missile defence

The report recommended "that the Government of Canada, in the next defence policy, outline Canada's approach to deterring adversaries in the Arctic, including during the expected 'gap period' between when adversaries could deploy new weapons systems and when the North American Aerospace Defense Command will have the technology to detect them."

The committee is in favour of the federal government revisiting its prohibition on Canada participating in the U.S.-led ballistic missile defence program — a position senators also took in their last northern report in 2017.

The committee is also urging the Liberal government to find a way to join the AUKUS security and defence pact with the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. There are two parts to that deal: the sale of nuclear submarines and the transfer of technology to Australia, and the closer exchange of intelligence and industrial know-how among the AUKUS partners.

Dean said the committee is not calling for Canada to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, although it believes the current fleet of subs needs to be replaced.

He said getting involved in AUKUS's deeper exchange of intelligence and advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence, would be of benefit.

The U.S. and the other allies, however, have shown little interest in opening up the deal to include Canadian participation.