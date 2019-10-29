U.S. Democrats introduce resolution for next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry

House Democrats have introduced a resolution that authorizes the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, as the party moves to nullify complaints from Trump and his Republican allies that the impeachment process is illegitimate and unfair.

An eight-page resolution calls for open hearings and requires the House intelligence committee to submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations, with a final recommendation on impeachment left to the judiciary committee.

Republicans would be allowed to request subpoenas, but such requests would ultimately be subject to a vote by the full committee, which Democrats control as the House majority

Rules committee chairman James McGovern of Massachusetts said the resolution provides "a clear path forward" as the House begins a public phase of the impeachment inquiry, which has largely been conducted behind closed doors.

"This is a sad time for our country," McGovern said. "None of us came to Congress to impeach a president, but each of us took a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution."

"The president's Republican allies in Congress have tried to hide the president's conduct, but the American people will now see the facts first-hand," he added.

The impeachment inquiry is looking into Trump's July 25 call in which he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a "favour" — to investigate a Democratic rival for president. Democrats say the request and other actions by the administration to push Ukraine to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden and his family amounted to a quid pro quo for important military aid for Ukraine, providing sufficient grounds for impeachment.

The House is expected to vote on the resolution Thursday, amid complaints from Trump and his Republicans allies that the month-long impeachment process is illegitimate and unfair.

Minority whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican, denounced what he called a "Soviet-style impeachment process" led by House intelligence chairman Adam Schiff of California.

House minority whip Steve Scalise denounced what he called a 'Soviet-style impeachment process.' (Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press)

More than 75 per cent of House members have been unable to view what is happening in closed-door depositions conducted by the intelligence panel and two other committees, Scalise said.

"That represents more than 230 million Americans whose voices are denied right now," he said.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, said Democrats "have basically cooked up a process they have been conducting in secret" with the goal of preventing Trump's lawyers from asking questions of witnesses.

Democrats "are now attempting to sort of put a cloak of legitimacy around this process by saying they're going to bring it to a vote on the floor," Cheney said. "They can't fix it. The process is broken. It's tainted."

Democrats insist they aren't yielding to Republican pressure and dismissed a Republican argument that impeachment can't begin without a formal House vote.