The federal government will provide funds for 22 groups to help immigrant and refugee women who are visible minorities land and keep jobs in Canada.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen is making the announcement in Toronto today, noting newcomer women face many barriers trying to find work in Canada, including racial discrimination, low-paid employment, and a lack of affordable child care and social supports.

The organizations that will get a cut of the $7.5-million pilot funding will launch projects over two years that aim to develop and test innovative approaches to help visible minority newcomer women find a job, and succeed and enhance digital literacy so they can succeed in the Canadian labour market.

'Providing a sense of dignity'

In a statement, Hussen said that visible minority newcomer women face more challenges than any other demographic in entering the workforce.

"This isn't just about getting women jobs. It's also about providing a sense of dignity and belonging. Canada's gender equality is for all women, not just for some."

According to government data, visible minority newcomer women have the lowest pay and the poorest prospects for jobs.

Their median yearly pay is $26,624, compared to non-visible minority newcomer women ($30,074), visible minority newcomer men ($35,574) and non-visible minority newcomer men ($42,591).

Projects that will receive funding include pilots for entrepreneurs, literacy, digital programs and trans women.

