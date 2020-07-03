Corey Hurren had multiple firearms, uttered threat against Trudeau, court documents allege
CAF member accused of uttering a threat to 'cause death or bodily harm' to the PM
The Canadian Armed Forces member facing a long list of charges after breaching the grounds at Rideau Hall last week allegedly had multiple firearms in his possession at the time, and is accused of uttering a threat against the prime minister, according to recently filed court documents.
Corey Hurren, 46, was charged with 22 criminal charges, mainly firearm-related, on Friday — a day after he allegedly drove a truck onto the official residence grounds and set out on foot toward the prime minister's home.
According to the court information sheet, Hurren allegedly had the following loaded firearms with him:
- An M14 rifle.
- A Hi-Standard revolver, a restricted firearm for which Hurren allegedly did not have a licence.
- A Lakefield Mossberg shotgun.
- A Dominion Arms Grizzly shotgun.
Hurren also allegedly had with him a high-capacity magazine, without a licence.
He's also accused of uttering a threat or conveying a threat to "cause death or bodily harm" to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to the court document.
Hurren remains in custody and his next court appearance is July 17.
