Hundreds gather at celebration of life for former MP Paul Dewar

Hundreds of people are filling an Ottawa church to say their final goodbyes to former MP Paul Dewar.

Dewar, who represented the riding of Ottawa-Centre for almost a decade, died earlier this month from brain cancer. He was 56.

The gathering at Dominion-Chalmers United Church is open to the public and began at 10:30 a.m. ET. The program features music Dewar loved, as well as prayers and tributes from friends and family.

Among those in attendance are his former federal NDP colleagues Murray Rankin, Hélène Laverdière and former party leader Tom Mulcair, as well as his successor as Ottawa-Centre MP Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, and several city councillors. Ontario provincial opposition leader Andrea Horwath was also there.

The ceremony opened with a piano medley of Dewar's favourite songs, and a special blessing from Claudette Commanda, an Indigenous elder and good friend of the family.

"To you, Paul, may your beauty guide us, in healing, in reconciliation and in community," she said, acknowledging the gathering was on the unceded territory of the Algonquin people. Commanda said she was honoured Dewar lived on the lands of her people, because he understood and respected their traditions.

Dewar's farewell message

Before his death on Feb. 6, Dewar wrote a letter that his family posted on Facebook. He said his illness made him truly appreciate the beauty in the world.

"I told you that I thought my illness was a gift and I genuinely meant that. In this time in between, I got to see the wonder of the world around us."

Politics was a family affair for the former teacher. His mother was former MP and Ottawa mayor Marion Dewar. Paul Dewar won the Ottawa Centre riding for the NDP in the January 2006 federal election, taking over from former NDP leader Ed Broadbent. The riding is now held by Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

After going public with his diagnosis about a year ago, Dewar created Youth Action Now, an initiative to raise money to help engage young people to get involved in their communities. That movement will be among his lasting legacies.