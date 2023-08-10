Hugh Segal, former senator and chief of staff to PM Mulroney, dead at 72

Hugh Segal, a prominent figure in Canadian politics for more than five decades, has died. He was 72.

Segal's career included public service as chief of staff to prime minister Brian Mulroney and Ontario premier Bill Davis, as a senator and most recently as principal of the University of Toronto's Massey College. He also worked as a columnist, author and pundit.

A long-time aide to Segal confirmed news of his death to CBC News.

Segal was born in Montreal in 1950 and got involved in politics from a young age. At 21, he was the Progressive Conservative candidate in Ottawa Centre in the 1972 general election, and was the PC candidate again in the 1974 election.

Segal served as an aide to Progressive Conservative leader Robert Stanfield, and later as an aide to Ontario premier Bill Davis. He would become Davis's chief of staff and, from 1992 to 1993, was chief of staff to prime minister Brian Mulroney. He ran for leadership of the Progressive Conservatives in 1998, finishing second to Joe Clark.

Though Segal was a Conservative, Liberal prime minister Paul Martin appointed him to the Senate in 2005. Segal served as chair of the Senate committee on foreign affairs and international trade, among other roles.

Segal retired from the upper chamber in 2014, 12 years before his mandatory retirement date, to become the head of Massey College. He was made a member of the Order of Canada in 2003, and then an officer of the Order of Canada in 2016.

He wrote many books and columns on Canadian politics and public policy throughout his career, and was a long-time resident of Kingston, Ont. He was married to Donna Armstrong Segal, and they had one daughter.

Canadian politics mourns

Segal was respected across party lines. Many have posted tributes to him on social media following news of his passing.

"Hugh Segal cared deeply about our country. He dedicated his life to public service. And he brought people together," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Canada is a better place because of him. I'm sending my deepest condolences to his loved ones, and everyone who is mourning this loss."

Hugh Segal cared deeply about our country. He dedicated his life to public service. And he brought people together. Canada is a better place because of him. I’m sending my deepest condolences to his loved ones, and everyone who is mourning this loss. —@JustinTrudeau

"Hugh Segal was a great Canadian. During my government, he served honourably in the Senate and stood up forcefully for Canadian values as my Commonwealth emissary," former prime minister Stephen Harper said in a post on X.

"Laureen and I send our deepest condolences to Donna and their family."

Hugh Segal was a great Canadian. During my government, he served honourably in the Senate and stood up forcefully for Canadian values as my Commonwealth emissary. Laureen and I send our deepest condolences to Donna and their family. —@stephenharper

"I first met Hugh Segal as a cadet at the RMC and was struck by his intellect and deep affection for Canada and its institutions especially the military. It is why I supported him when he ran," former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole said on X.

"A true Happy Warrior of #cdnpoli who will be missed."

"Hugh Segal was an extraordinary Canadian, always committed to the highest standards & the best for Canada. I always looked forward to his advice and counsel," former Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale, now Canada's high commissioner in the UK, said on X.

"He gave both generously — they were unfailingly of great value. Condolences to his loved ones and a legion of admirers."

"I first met Hugh Segal when I was at Cdn Policy Research Networks. He supported the nat'l dialogue project I was working on. Always curious, he took the time to ask this then-20-something policy wonk where I thought our country was headed," Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said on X.

"A class act. He'll be missed."

Anita Anand, the president of the Treasury Board, said Segal helped inspire her political career.

"When I was an academic at U of T, Hugh encouraged me to run for office," she said on X.

"For him, it didn't matter that I would run under another political stripe. He was most interested in how we can, individually and collectively, contribute to the betterment of our society. Hugh, I miss you."