Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is calling reports that Canada will soon formally ban the telecommunications giant Huawei from its 5G network "speculation."

This week, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that Ottawa is expected to deliver a formal ban on tech firm Huawei and ZTE, China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, within weeks.

"That's speculation," said Goodale when asked if the story was accurate.

Three of Canada's partners in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance — the U.S., New Zealand and Australia — already have banned the use of Huawei products in their 5G network development, fearing Huawei could use its access to spy for the Chinese government.

Canada is conducting a comprehensive review of the 5G technology movement, which is expected to bring faster connections and greater data capacity.

Goodale was asked about the Australian report following a wide-ranging national security speech to the Empire Club in Toronto today, which touched on Canada's digital infrastructure.

"Digital technologies enrich our lives in countless ways and underlying them is complex infrastructure upon which our economy and modern society depend ... our most sensitive personal and financial information is floating in a cloud," Goodale told the crowd, adding foreign states, militaries, terror groups, organized crime and petty thieves try to hack Canada's digital infrastructure millions of times a day.

"Imagine the damage that would ensue if a major digital infrastructure system were to be compromised — in telecommunications, for example, or banking, or transportation, or healthcare or energy transmission."

Some national security experts have warned against giving a Chinese company access to such critical infrastructure.

The government has not said yet when that 5G review report is due. Infrastructure Minister François​-Philippe Champagne told the Canadian Press the government doesn't want to rush it.

Five Eyes have raised concerns

Huawei has long insisted that it is not a state-controlled company and denies engaging in intelligence work for the Chinese government. However, Chinese law dictates that companies must "support, co-operate with and collaborate in national intelligence work."

Canada's relationship with Huawei is under heightened pressure now after officials arrested the company's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on an extradition request from the U.S.

This week, the Conservative benches urged the Trudeau government to keep Huawei away from Canada's 5G infrastructure.

"This is a major security threat, and this government refuses to do anything about it," said Conservative MP Dan Albas.

Earlier this month, Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director David Vigneault said his agency already has seen a trend emerging of state-sponsored espionage in fields like A.I., quantum technology and 5G wireless tech.