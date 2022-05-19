Canada set to ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from 5G network
Canada is planning to ban Huawei from working on Canada's fifth-generation networks.
Decision comes loaded with implications for national security and diplomacy
Canada is planning to ban Huawei from working on Canada's fifth-generation networks, according to a source familiar with the decision.
The move puts Canada in line with key intelligence allies like the United States which have expressed concerns about the national security implications of giving the Chinese tech giant access to key infrastructure.
The news was first reported by news wire services.
More to come.
