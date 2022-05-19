Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics·Breaking

Canada set to ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from 5G network

Canada is planning to ban Huawei from working on Canada's fifth-generation networks.

Decision comes loaded with implications for national security and diplomacy

CBC News ·
A technician stands at the entrance of a Huawei 5G data server centre at the Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital in southern China's Guangdong province on Sept. 26, 2021. (Associated Press/Ng Han Guan)

Canada is planning to ban Huawei from working on Canada's fifth-generation networks, according to a source familiar with the decision.

The move puts Canada in line with key intelligence allies like the United States which have expressed concerns about the national security implications of giving the Chinese tech giant access to key infrastructure.

The news was first reported by news wire services.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now