How to watch Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Parliament on CBC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address Parliament on Friday afternoon to rally support for continued help to repel Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy was scheduled to arrive in Ottawa Thursday night and has a slate of events planned for Friday, including a parliamentary address.

CBC's Rosemary Barton and David Cochrane will host a special broadcast live from the House of Commons foyer beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Zelenskyy's visit to Canada comes after trips to Washington D.C. on Thursday and the United Nations in New York earlier in the week.

Zelenskyy addressed Parliament by Zoom in March, 2022. His address on Friday will make him one of only a few foreign leaders to address Canada's Parliament twice.

The others include former U.K. prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and Anthony Eden and former U.S. presidents Ronald Reagan and Dwight D. Eisenhower.