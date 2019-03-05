How to watch Gerald Butts' testimony on SNC-Lavalin Wednesday

Gerald Butts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former top adviser, will testify before the Commons Justice committee Wednesday to offer his side of the SNC-Lavalin story.

Butts resigned as Trudeau's principal secretary Feb. 18 after weeks of controversy that followed the resignation from cabinet of former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Last week, Wilson-Raybould offered explosive testimony about the pressure she said the Prime Minister's Office exerted on her to allow the Quebec-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin to avoid a criminal trial on corruption charges related to contracts in Libya.

On Wednesday, MPs on the committee will hear Butts testify about the controversy. They'll also hear again from Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick, the country's top civil servant, and Nathalie Drouin, deputy minister of justice and deputy attorney general.

Here's how to watch CBC News' coverage of both sessions: