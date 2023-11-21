How to watch and listen to CBC's federal Fall Economic Statement coverage
Special begins at 4 p.m. ET on CBC News Network, CBC Explore, CBC.ca and CBC Radio
With rising food and housing costs dominating the political agenda, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to deliver a Fall Economic Statement Tuesday that will spur housing construction and help Canadians facing affordability challenges.
Here's how to watch and listen to CBC's budget coverage:
Starting at 4 p.m. ET, the special will be hosted by CBC Chief Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton and Power & Politics host David Cochrane on CBC News Network, CBC News Explore and on CBC.ca.
Also starting at 4 p.m., CBC.ca will be livestreaming Freeland's speech to the House of Commons along with opposition leaders' responses.
Listeners can tune in to CBC Radio's special beginning at 4 p.m., which will be hosted by World at Six host Susan Bonner and host of CBC Radio's The House, Catherine Cullen.