How to follow CBC's coverage of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

CBC will have an extensive lineup of Indigenous-led programming showcasing First Nations, Métis and Inuit perspectives and experiences across all platforms, including a live special.

CBC News chief correspondent Adrienne Arsenault will host special coverage of events starting at 12:30 p.m ET

Two people seen from behind, wearing orange shirts and looking at the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill.
People gather on Parliament Hill for Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa on Sept. 30, 2021. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

On Friday, Canada will mark the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It's a time to remember children who died while being forced to attend church-run and government-funded residential schools, those who survived and made it home, and the families and communities still affected by the lasting trauma.

CBC has an extensive lineup of Indigenous-led original programming showcasing First Nations, Métis and Inuit perspectives and experiences across all platforms, including a live special.

Here's how to follow the events on all CBC platforms:

  • A one-hour commemoration ceremony in Ottawa will begin at 1 p.m. ET. This special event honours residential school survivors, their families and their communities, and includes a commemorative program from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in association with APTN.
  • CBC News chief correspondent Adrienne Arsenault will host special coverage of the events starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC News Network, CBCNews.ca and the CBC News App.
  • On CBC Radio One and CBC Listen, Falen Johnson will host the live coverage, beginning at 1 p.m.
  • CBC.ca will have regular updates and live stream the events.
