David Johnston plans to stay on as special rapporteur after Commons votes for him to step aside

After members of Parliament voted in favour of his ouster Wednesday, David Johnston said his mandate to probe allegations of foreign interference comes from the government — not from the House of Commons.

The former governor general released a statement following the vote on a motion brought forward by the NDP, which the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois supported while the Liberals stood opposed. It passed 174 to 150.

It called on Johnston — tasked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau back in March with looking into allegations that China tried to meddle in the past two federal elections — to "step aside from his role."

It asked the government to instead launch a public inquiry into the issue of foreign interference. Johnston, the former governor general, recommended against such an inquiry in his initial report last week.

"When I accepted the mandate to act as independent special rapporteur, I did so with full knowledge of the fact that the work ahead would be neither straightforward nor uncontroversial," Johnston said in his statement.

"I deeply respect the right of the House of Commons to express its opinion about my work going forward, but my mandate comes the government. I have a duty to pursue that work until my mandate is completed."

Trudeau said earlier in the day he still had confidence in Johnston, despite the stance of opposition MPs.

Opposition parties initially decried his appointment because of Johnston's family connections to the prime minister's family and the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation.

Trudeau brushed off those concerns, telling reporters that he views the matter as political parties wanting to score "partisan points."

WATCH | Trudeau defends Johnston Trudeau sticking with Johnston as opposition demands his ouster Duration 2:04 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says parties are playing partisan games off the back of David Johnston's appointment as special rapporteur on foreign interference, and reiterated Johnston's impartiality and engagement with different federal parties throughout his political career.

"The fact of the matter is David Johnston has served this country in extraordinary capacities for decades," Trudeau said Wednesday on his way into a meeting with his Liberal caucus.

"He's taken this incredibly seriously."

Government House leader Mark Holland has said he has been trying to negotiate with opposition parties to find additional avenues to address concerns about foreign interference that go beyond what has already been offered.

Holland has repeatedly said the hyper-political rhetoric around the discussions in public has been counterproductive, but he would not elaborate on what else the government is offering.

Johnston said in his report that due to the sensitive nature of national security and the intelligence he studied, there would be no way to divulge the information Canadians are seeking publicly. He said that would defeat the purpose of a public inquiry.

He said what he plans to do instead is hold a series of public hearings to further probe the issue.

Those hearings would focus on hearing from officials of both past and current governments, as well as members of diaspora communities affected by foreign interference attempts.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has attempted to walk a fine line in promoting the motion. He has been saying that while he has no qualms with Johnston, he understands that others do and that creates an appearance of bias that taints his work.

The motion was brought forward by NDP Jenny Kwan. She recently told reporters that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service informed her she has been a target of China since before the 2019 federal vote, because of her advocacy on human rights in China.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters about an NDP motion to have David Johnston step down as special rapporteur on foreign interference on May 29, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau has dismissed claims that Johnston is in a conflict of interest as politically motivated attacks without any basis in fact.

Speaking to reporters last week, Johnston also defended his work, saying this has been the first time his impartiality has been questioned, which he finds "troubling."

He has said his "friendship" with the prime minister is rooted only in the five or so times their families went skiing together decades ago.

Trudeau was also a student at McGill University at the time when Johnston was serving as principal and vice-chancellor.