House of Commons cancels sitting today ahead of expected police operation

The House of Commons is no longer sitting today, despite an agreement to debate the Emergencies Act, citing the expected police operation in front of Parliament Hill, according to the Speaker's Office.

On Thursday, interim Ottawa police Chief Steve Bell promised that "action is imminent" to end what he calls the illegal occupation of Ottawa's downtown core that has lasted three weeks.

Heather Bradley, director of communications for the Speaker's office, said given the exceptional circumstances, the issue was discussed with all parties and Friday's meeting is now cancelled.

House leaders had reached a deal to debate the use of the controversial Emergencies Act on Friday and through the weekend, from 7 a.m. ET to midnight, with a vote planned for Monday.

Government House Leader Mark Holland tweeted that he hopes the debate can resume Saturday.

"We are closely monitoring the police operation in downtown Ottawa today and will await further advice from security officials on Parliament Hill on when the House can reopen," he wrote.

WATCH | A timeline of the convoy protest that has gridlocked downtown Ottawa:

From convoy to encampment to arrests | Protest timeline Duration 3:10 Protesters have shut down border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa over the past three weeks. Here's how they got there and how it might end. 3:10

Meanwhile, a note sent to senators on Friday morning asks them to stay away from the downtown core.

"As per the Parliamentary Protective Service's (PPS) most recent email notification, a police operation is expected to take place on Wellington Street and other locations in the downtown core of Ottawa," reads the email, which was shared with Radio-Canada.

"Should you be already in the precinct, please remain in the building and await further instructions from PPS officers."

Ottawa's downtown core remains locked down Friday morning, with about 100 checkpoints preventing protesters from entering the zone.

Earlier this week, officers handed out notices to protesters and truck drivers, warning them that the new federal legislation bans travel to protest zones. It also prohibits people from bringing minors near unlawful assemblies and authorizes banks and insurance companies to freeze participants' accounts and cancel their vehicle insurance.

"We want people to peacefully leave. But I can tell you, if they do not peacefully leave, we have plans, strategies and tactics to be able to get them to leave," Bell said

On Thursday, police had arrested Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, key organizers of the protest convoy that began as a demonstration against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

Both are expected to make court appearances on Friday.

According to police, Barber is charged with counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobey court order and counselling to commit the offence of obstruct police.

Lich has been charged with counselling to commit the offence of mischief, police said.