MPs in Ottawa to debate Parliamentary sittings and government's response to COVID-19 crisis

Some MPs are back in Ottawa today as political parties try to hammer out a deal on how many in-person and virtual sittings should be held in the House of Commons during the pandemic.

The political wrangling is happening against the backdrop of a mass shooting in Nova Scotia. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today is not a day to engage in "partisan bickering."

He said he hopes all parties can reach an agreement today and insisted the government has been flexible and responsive to opposition suggestions throughout the health crisis.

"We have been engaged with all parties over the course of this pandemic. There have been many good ideas brought forward by business leaders, by community groups, by individual Canadians, but also by MPs from all parties who've heard from citizens in their communities what's needed to be done to help," he said.

"This has been an unprecedented effort across government to try and make sure that we are giving Canadians the help they need to get through this difficult time, and we will continue to do that."

Between 36 and 40 MPs, including the House Speaker, have been in the House of Commons for today's sitting, which includes a question period.

Over the weekend the Liberal government reached a tentative deal with the NDP and Bloc Québécois to have one in-person sitting per week. The Conservatives rejected the idea, insisting on more regular meetings each week.

Conservatives propose 2 sitting days

Today, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer proposed what he called a compromise: two sitting days, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

He said that doing away with 80 per cent of sitting days does not serve the best interests of Canadians and that more in-person sessions would yield better results in terms of accountability, oversight and proposals from opposition parties.

"Millions of Canadians are going to work every single day to help their neighbours through this pandemic. Parliamentarians should be doing the same," he said.

Scheer suggested Trudeau prefers the "controlled" environment of daily news conferences outside his residence at Rideau Cottage to opposition questions in the House of Commons.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet accused the Conservatives of holding Parliament "hostage."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said regular in-person sessions are important to the work of addressing gaps in programs meant to support Canadians and businesses struggling financially through the health crisis, including students.

"We need to make sure more people get access to the help they need and that they get that help as quickly as possible," he said.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that if Parliament resumes for in-person sessions, MPs will need a plan to ensure public health measures are followed. 1:26

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said Monday that her advice to parliamentarians is the same as the advice she's given other workplaces conducting essential services: maintain physical distancing, stay home if you're sick and keep up the hand-washing hygiene.



"I think Parliament, like other essential workplaces, needs to have a plan to make sure all of these measures are implemented as they are having their meetings," she said.