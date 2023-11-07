Feds unlock public properties to build 29,200 housing units by 2029

The federal government says it will build more than 2,800 homes on its properties in cities across the country, putting it on track to build nearly 30,000 homes on public lands over the next six years.

Ottawa also says the Canada Lands Corporation is setting a new target to include at least 20 per cent affordable housing across its projects.

Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced today that the corporation, through agreements with developers, will be unlocking 2,800 additional units by March 2024 in Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and St. John's.

A minimum of 300 of the units will be set aside for affordable housing.

The Crown corporation is now on track to create 29,200 new homes on public lands by 2029.

Today's announcement is the latest effort by the federal government to address the national housing crisis by boosting housing supply in the country.