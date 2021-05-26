Federal government to launch $2.6B home retrofit program today

The government of Canada is launching a new program today that offers Canadians grants of up to $5,000 to pay for energy-saving home upgrades.

The Canada Greener Homes Grants program — worth about $2.6 billion over seven years — will help homeowners upgrade heaters, install solar panels and replace windows and doors, according to a federal government source with knowledge of the program.

People across the country will be able to apply online starting today. An application starts with an energy evaluation by a certified adviser. That adviser visits an applicant's home and determines which energy-saving measures would qualify for reimbursement.

If the homeowner chooses to proceed, a licensed contractor would then be hired to conduct the retrofits. After an inspection of the completed work, the homeowner would be reimbursed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan are expected to announce today further details of the program, which they say is intended to lower energy bills for Canadians, create jobs and reduce emissions.

It's estimated that private homes and buildings are among of the largest sources of carbon emissions in Canada, contributing about 18 per cent of the country's emissions.

Today's announcement answers a promise the federal government made in the Fall Economic Statement. The federal grant, the source said, could be combined with other provincial grants as well.