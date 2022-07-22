Investigator for Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations testifies at committee

In the wake of the scandal, Hockey Canada must now answer to a parliamentary committee. The federal government has also frozen Hockey Canada's funding and several sponsors have temporarily withdrawn their financial support.

A third party investigator hired by Hockey Canada to look into an alleged group sexual assault will testify before a House of Commons committee Tuesday for the first time.

Danielle Robitaille, a partner at law firm Henein Hutchison LLP, will answer questions at the standing committee on Canadian heritage about the inconclusive investigation the firm conducted into a controversy that has brought Canada's national organizing body for hockey under unprecedented public and political scrutiny.

In May 2022, Hockey Canada settled a $3.55-million lawsuit filed in April by a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight former Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players following a Hockey Canada Foundation event in London, Ont. in June 2018.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Hockey Canada executives previously told the committee that while players on the 2018 world junior hockey team were encouraged to participate in the third party investigation, they were not required to do so. The executives also said the vast majority of players did not speak to investigators, and that the investigation did not succeed in identifying the players involved in the alleged group sexual assault.

Hockey Canada said last week it would no longer use a fund maintained by membership fees to settle sexual assault lawsuits.

The organization announced Monday that it will commit to a number of other changes, including enhanced training focused on masculinity, consent and toxic behaviours and a universal code of conduct to prevent and address maltreatment in the sport.

London, Ont., police announced last week that they will reopen their investigation into the alleged assault. Police had launched a criminal investigation in June 2018 that wrapped up eight months later with no charges filed.

Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge is also set to appear at the committee hearing.