Hockey Canada's investigation of alleged 2018 group sexual assault is complete

The investigation Hockey Canada launched into high-profile allegations of group sexual assault in 2018 involving World Junior players has wrapped up, the sports organization said.

The new chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors, retired judge Hugh Fraser, released a statement saying the investigator — the well-known law firm Henein Hutchison — has delivered its report on the allegations.

The board is "still being briefed," said Fraser, adding he is not revealing what the investigation found.

The investigation will now go through a Hockey Canada adjudication process to determine "what sanction, if any, to impose" on the players allegedly involved, Fraser said in the media statement. That process will unfold out of the public eye.

"The panel is proceeding in an in camera (confidential) process," wrote Fraser in the statement given to CBC News. "As this proceeds, all information concerning the contents of the investigator's report, the adjudication, and any appeal are held in the strictest confidence."

Fraser said the process is unfolding confidentially because "we do not want to jeopardize the ongoing investigation of the London Police Service."

The update comes just days after the Globe and Mail first reported new details about the London police investigation, based on interview transcripts and search warrants the newspaper went to court to get unsealed.

The Crown prosecutor later shared copies of those documents with CBC News that revealed London police believe they have reasonable grounds to accuse five World Junior hockey players of sexually assaulting a young woman in a London, Ont. hotel room in 2018.

More to come ...