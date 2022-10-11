Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey Canada announces entire board of directors will step aside

Hockey Canada has announced its entire board of directors will step aside amid widespread criticism for its handling of an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team.
Hockey Canada has announced its entire board of directors will step aside amid widespread criticism for its handling of an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Hockey Canada has announced its entire board of directors will step aside amid widespread criticism for its handling of an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team.

In a statement, the sports organization announced that, effective immediately, chief executive officer Scott Smith is leaving.

"The entire board has also agreed to step down to make room for a new slate of directors," it said. 

More to come. 

 

