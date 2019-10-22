Bloc Québécois says it's satisfied with Hochelaga result, asks for end to recount

The judicial recount for the federal riding of Hochelaga in Quebec has been terminated by a judge at the request of the Bloc Québécois.

The party requested the recount after Liberal candidate Soraya Martinez Ferrada beat Bloc Québécois candidate Simon Marchand by just 328 votes in the Montréal riding.

An Elections Canada official told CBC News that after an unspecified number of ballot boxes were opened, the Bloc Québécois decided Monday that a recount would not change the result of the election.

The official would not say how many ballot boxes were reopened for the recount before the party asked a judge to call it off.

Two additional vote recounts are continuing: in the riding of Quebec, where Liberal Jean-Yves Duclos beat Bloc Québécois candidate Christiane Gagnon by 325 votes; and in Port Moody–Coquitlam, in B.C., where Conservative Nelly Shin beat New Democrat Bonita Zarrillo by 153 votes.

Under Elections Canada rules, an automatic recount is triggered when the difference in the number of votes received by the top-finishing candidates equals 0.1 per cent or less of the total number of votes cast.

A requested recount can be granted when a candidate or voter asks a judge for one within four days of the release of the validated results.