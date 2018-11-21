New
Highlights of Bill Morneau's 2018 fiscal update
Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivered his fall economic statement Wednesday. Here are the highlights of his fiscal update.
- Growth: 2 per cent forecast next year (up from 1.6) — and slightly higher inflation.
- Unemployment rate: 5.8 per cent next year, down from 5.9.
- Projected deficit: $18.1 billion for current fiscal year.
- Revised 2017-2018 deficit: $19 billion, down $0.9 billion.
- Debt: Expected to grow by $96.7 billion to $765 billion by 2023-24.
- Debt-to-GDP ratio projected to fall each year, to 28.5 by 2023-24.
- New measures announced today: $17.6 billion over 6 years.
- Biggest move: $14.4 billion to allow businesses to write off some capital costs more quickly.
- Trade: Infrastructure spending moved up and other measures to promote trade. The goal is to boost overseas exports by 50 per cent by 2025.
- Support for Journalism: Charitable status for non-profits, local news tax credit and tax deduction for subscriptions.
- Francophone media: $14.6 million over 5 years to create digital platform for French public broadcasters.
- Strategic Innovation Fund: Additional $800 million over 5 years, including $100 million for forestry sector.
- Social Finance Fund: $755 million over 10 years to help charities and non-profits fund social projects.
- Wild fish stocks: $202 million more over 5 years to support sustainability.
- Nutrition North: $62.6 million over 5 years and $10.4M per year after that for food security program.
- Avalanche Canada: $25 million one-time endowment to promote avalanche safety.
