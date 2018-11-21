Highlights of Bill Morneau's 2018 fiscal update

Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivered his fall economic statement Wednesday. Here are the highlights of his fiscal update:

Growth: 2 per cent forecast next year (up from 1.6) — and slightly higher inflation.

Unemployment rate: 5.8 per cent next year, down from 5.9.

Projected deficit: $18.1 billion for current fiscal year.

Revised 2017-2018 deficit: $19 billion, down $0.9 billion.

Debt: Expected to grow by $96.7 billion to $765 billion by 2023-24.

Debt-to-GDP ratio projected to fall each year, to 28.5 by 2023-24.

New measures announced today: $17.6 billion over 6 years.

Biggest move: $14.4 billion to allow businesses to write off some capital costs more quickly.

Trade: Infrastructure spending moved up and other measures to promote trade. The goal is to boost overseas exports by 50 per cent by 2025.

Support for Journalism: Charitable status for non-profits, local news tax credit and tax deduction for subscriptions.

Francophone media: $14.6 million over 5 years to create digital platform for French public broadcasters.

Strategic Innovation Fund: Additional $800 million over 5 years, including $100 million for forestry sector.

Social Finance Fund: $755 million over 10 years to help charities and non-profits fund social projects.

Wild fish stocks: $202 million more over 5 years to support sustainability.

Nutrition North: $62.6 million over 5 years and $10.4M per year after that for food security program.

Avalanche Canada: $25 million one-time endowment to promote avalanche safety.

Vassy Kapelos hosts special coverage of the Fall Economic Statement on CBC News Network's Power & Politics, starting at 5 p.m. ET on CBC News Network.