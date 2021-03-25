Health Minister Patty Hajdu and officials offer a pandemic update
Federal public health officials are delivering an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.
Hajdu and PHAC officials are holding a news conference on COVID-19 today
Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu will take questions from media at 12:30 p.m. ET today.
Afterwards, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo will provide an update on COVID-19.
CBCNews.ca will carry the remarks live.
