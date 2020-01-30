Canadian health organizations at risk of cyberattacks as COVID-19 fear spreads: CSE

Canadian health agencies face an elevated risk of cyberattacks as criminals try to take advantage of global anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Canada's foreign signals intelligence agency.

The Communications Security Establishment issued an alert today warning that health organizations involved in the national response to COVID-19 face an "elevated level of risk" of cyber security incidents.

"There's a lot of unscrupulous actors out there in the criminal area, as well as states, but I would say mostly criminals who are going to look to take advantage of anybody where they think they can make a buck here," Scott Jones, head of the CSE's Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, told CBC News.

"We're saying, 'OK this is a time to maintain vigilance, because you you will be targeted.'"

The CSE says sophisticated threat actors could target Canadian medical research labs working on vaccines or other remedies through manipulation or spear-phishing campaigns, or by going after critical vulnerabilities as more housebound employees connect with their workplaces through VPNs (virtual private networks).

Criminals might also try to take advantage of the heavy pressure being placed on Canadian health organizations in order to extract ransom payments, said Jones.

"The impact of a ransomware incident on Canadian organizations involved in supporting Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic could be more severe during the current pandemic than if it were to occur in a non-crisis environment," said the CSE alert.

"The Cyber Centre recommends that Canadian health organizations remain vigilant and take the time to ensure that they are engaged in cyber defence best practices, including increased monitoring of network logs, reminding employees to practice phishing awareness, and ensuring that servers and critical systems are patched for all known security vulnerabilities."

Jones said health organizations haven't been hit yet in Canada, but there have been incidents elsewhere in the world.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department reported a cyberattack on its system. People familiar with the incident called it a disinformation campaign aimed at disrupting the United States' response to the pandemic — and suggested it might have been the work of a foreign actor.