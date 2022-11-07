'No progress' made in health-care funding talks, premiers say

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and his provincial counterparts will speak following discussions on health-care funding.

Canada's premiers say "no progress" has been made with Ottawa on health-care funding as discussions between federal and provincial health ministers wind down in Vancouver.

The provinces and territories have been united in calling on the federal government to boost its share of health-care costs from 22 per cent to 35 per cent.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is in Vancouver for two days of discussions with his provincial and territorial counterparts and is expected to speak later Tuesday once the meetings conclude.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Duclos said that while Ottawa is ready to commit to an increase in health funding for the provinces and territories, they must in turn commit to expanding the use of common key health indicators and to building a "world-class" health data system.

WATCH | 'The federal government will be stepping up with more money for health care' — Trudeau

'The federal government will be stepping up with more money for health care' — Trudeau Duration 1:10 As the second day of meetings between the federal government and provincial health leaders ended, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the federal government will expand health transfers to provinces.

But in the statement they issued Tuesday afternoon, the premiers said the talks had gone nowhere and called for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Canadians should be able to receive high quality health services now and for the future. It is time for the prime minister to honour his commitment and come to the table," Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said in the statement.

At an unrelated press conference earlier Tuesday, Trudeau suggested the provinces have been slow to improve health services.

"If provinces continue to not improve their health-care delivery services, it's no surprise Canadians are getting more and more frustrated," he said.

"It's not just about money. It's about creating a stronger, more robust health-care system across the country."