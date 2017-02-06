Liberals dump Quebec candidate after Conservatives allege anti-Semitic comments

The Liberals have dumped a Muslim candidate in Quebec after B'nai Brith Canada and the Conservatives accused Hassan Guillet of making a number of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel statements.

"The insensitive comments made by Hassan Guillet are not aligned with the values of the Liberal Party of Canada," the party said in a media statement.

"Following a thorough internal review process that has been ongoing for a few weeks, the Liberal Party of Canada has made the decision to revoke the candidacy of Mr. Guillet for the riding of Saint—Léonard Saint—Michel in this fall's election."

