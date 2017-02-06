Liberals dump Quebec candidate after Conservatives allege anti-Semitic comments
The Liberals have dumped a Muslim candidate in Quebec after B'nai Brith Canada and the Conservatives accused Hassan Guillet of making a number of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel statements.
'The insensitive comments made by Hassan Guillet are not aligned with the values of the Liberal Party'
The Liberals have dumped a Muslim candidate in Quebec after B'nai Brith Canada and the Conservatives accused Hassan Guillet of making a number of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel statements.
"The insensitive comments made by Hassan Guillet are not aligned with the values of the Liberal Party of Canada," the party said in a media statement.
"Following a thorough internal review process that has been ongoing for a few weeks, the Liberal Party of Canada has made the decision to revoke the candidacy of Mr. Guillet for the riding of Saint—Léonard Saint—Michel in this fall's election."
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.