Canada will not pay for Harry and Meghan's security after March

Canada has been providing RCMP security to Harry and Meghan since October, Public Safety Canada has confirmed to CBC News, after weeks of speculation about whether Canadians would have to pay for the couple's exorbitant security bills.

But the Government of Canada intends to cease contributing to those costs "in the coming weeks," says the office of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cease their activities as working members of the British royal family.

The statement delivered to CBC News this morning reads in full:

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances. The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the U.K. from the very beginning regarding security considerations. As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis. At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since October 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status."

The statement clarifies that the couple have actually been in Canada for longer than widely understood. While their Christmas vacation in British Columbia was widely covered, it was not generally known that their stay in Canada dated back to October.

Lengthy negotiations

CBC News had been asking the government to reveal the arrangement under which Harry and Meghan have relocated to Canada.

British media, citing British sources, claimed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had already given the U.K. a commitment that the Canadian government will contribute to the costs.

But Trudeau had never confirmed that, and those reports now appear to have been untrue.

Trudeau told Global TV on Jan. 13 that the Canadian government had not really been involved in any of the negotiations around the couple's new arrangements.

Prince Harry and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak prior to the official launch of the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017. During official visits to Canada, Harry's security has been provided by the RCMP and paid for by the federal government. (Canadian Press)

"We haven't, up until this point, not in any real way. But there will be many discussions to come on how that works that will … that will go about between officials at different levels," he told Global TV.

Trudeau and other government officials had cited the need to keep security arrangement confidential as a reason not to disclose the arrangements made for the Duke and Duchess. He had also said that discussions had not yet concluded.

When asked about it at a cabinet retreat in Winnipeg on Jan. 21, shortly after the couple confirmed their plan to move to Canada, Trudeau replied: "I have not spoken to her majesty directly. We -- … discussions continue to be ongoing and I have no updates at this moment."

In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Feb. 9, Trudeau said: "I don't comment on operational details, but there are long-standing protocols in place that are being followed."

Britain's problem

It now appears the discussions have concluded with an outcome that leaves the problem of security at the door of the the couple themselves, and of the British government and Metropolitan Police that have always been charged with their protection in the past.

By cutting off the famous couple "in the coming weeks," the Trudeau government avoids taking on a deeply unpopular financial burden.

Polls by Leger and the Angus Reid Institute have found that only about one in five Canadians believe it is an appropriate use of tax money to pay for the couple's security arrangements.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation delivered a petition to the Prime Minister's Office with 80,000 signatures on it insisting that Canadian taxpayer money not be diverted to the wealthy couple.

Public Safety's reference to the government's legal obligation to provide security to what are called Internationally Protected Persons describes a group that includes visiting diplomats, dignitaries and functionaries of other governments who are in Canada on an official visit.

Harry and Meghan arrived in Canada as full working members of the British royal family on a temporary visit, and the RCMP has always provided security for those visits, with taxpayers picking up the bill.

By the time Trudeau spoke in Munich earlier this month, much had changed. The Duke and Duchess had announced their plans to leave their royal roles behind and to create a more permanent life as private citizens in Canada. Under an agreement reached with Buckingham Palace this week, they have set March 31 as the date when their royal roles formally end.

The question of who will pick up the tab for the couple's security after March 31 is far from settled.

The British press in recent days has been full of stories citing anonymous Metropolitan Police sources complaining about the strain the couple's move has put on the force. Security experts, including retired Met police protection officers, have estimated that the cost of protecting the couple in their new life could fall in the range of $10 million to $30 million a year.