Liberal MP accused of being a Chinese government affiliate says CSIS has yet to reach out

Liberal MP Han Dong says he has yet to receive a call from Canada's intelligence agency following recent allegations he is an "affiliate" of the Chinese government.

"I have not received any phone calls from RCMP, Elections Canada, [the Canadian Security Intelligence Service]," said Dong on Parliament Hill Tuesday.

Last month, Global News cited anonymous sources who alleged national security officials gave an urgent briefing to senior aides from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office in 2019 "warning them that one of their candidates was part of a Chinese foreign interference network."

Speaking for the first time on camera since the Global News article came out, Dong emphatically denied the claim.

"It's unverified, anonymous allegations," the Don Valley North MP said.

"I can tell you that, to this point, I've never received a phone call from CSIS. I've never been made aware if there's an investigation, whether by CSIS, RCMP or Elections Canada, pertaining to my nomination or my election campaign.

Global's sources claim Dong, who was re-elected in 2019, is a "witting affiliate" of China's election interference networks.

"No, absolutely not," said Dong Tuesday.

"I was not offered, I was not told, I was not informed, nor would I accept any help from a foreign country, whether during my nomination or during my election campaign."

MP Han Dong says Beijing has 'absolutely not' played a role in his election

Dong said he sent a letter to CSIS Director David Vigneault asking about the latest allegations and whether the leak came from inside the service.

"They acknowledged receipt," he said Tuesday.

'I want the truth to come out'

Dong said he has not asked the Prime Minister's Office or Jody Thomas, national security adviser to the prime minister, about the allegations.

When asked why, he said it's "because I know the truth."

"I know the people who work on my campaign. I've worked with them for years, whether it's my campaign or previous campaigns.

Dong, who worked in provincial politics before making the jump to Ottawa, said he asked people involved with his campaign with whom he still is in contact about the allegations raised in the story.

"They said absolutely not," he said.

He said he supports the government's appointment of a "special rapporteur" to probe whether a public inquiry is needed.

"I want the truth to come out in my defence," he said.

"Because of the news story and all of the hateful, aggressive comments, death threats coming my way, it does impact constituents in my riding."

Global's story also reported that CSIS urged senior Liberal Party staff to rescind Dong's nomination.

Trudeau has pushed back against that allegation.

"The suggestions we've seen in the media that CSIS would somehow say, 'No this person can't run or that person can't run,' is not just false. It's actually damaging to people's confidence in our democratic and political institutions," Trudeau said last month.

The RCMP has said on record it is not investigating any elements from the 2019 or the 2021 elections.

"We did not receive any actionable intelligence that would warrant us to initiate a criminal investigation," said Michael Duheme, now acting commissioner, earlier this month.

"No charges have been laid."