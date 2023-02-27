MPs to vote on motion calling for public inquiry into foreign interference amid latest Han Dong allegations

MPs will be voting later today in the House of Commons about whether to endorse a report calling for a public inquiry into foreign interference, a move that comes amid new allegations involving the Chinese government's interference in Canada's affairs.

While the motion is not binding, it will likely raise the heat on the federal government to commit to an independent probe of foreign interference, following Toronto-area MP Han Dong's shocking departure from the Liberal caucus.

Dong told the House of Commons late Wednesday night that he will sit as an Independent following a story from Global News alleging he advised a senior Chinese diplomat in February 2021 that Beijing should hold off on freeing Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — the two Canadians being held by China at the time.

Dong denies the fresh allegations.

"I'm taking this extraordinary step because to [sit] in the government caucus is a privilege and my presence there may be seen by some as a conflict of duty and the wrong place to be as an independent investigation pursues the facts in this matter," he said, reading a statement in the House of Commons.

The Canadian men's detention was widely considered to be a retaliatory action in response to the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada in 2018 following an extradition request from the U.S.

The Global story cited two unnamed national security sources who said Dong, who represents the riding of Don Valley North, made the suggestion because their release would be helpful to the Conservatives. CBC News has not verified the allegations.

Dong confirmed to Global that he had a discussion with Consul General Han Tao, but denied that he advised Beijing to delay releasing Kovrig and Spavor.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office told Global they only recently became aware of the MP's conversation with the consulate back in 2021, "after Mr. Dong told us, following recent media questions."

"Let me be clear. What has been reported is false, and I will defend myself against these absolutely untrue claims," said Dong in his remarks to Parliament.

"Let me assure you as a parliamentarian and as a person, I have never and I will never and would never advocate or support the violation of the basic human rights of any Canadian, of anyone, anywhere, period."

Liberal MPs voted against report at committee

The NDP motion calls for the government to endorse a report from the procedure and House affairs committee calling for the government to "launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada's democratic system."

It goes on to say that the inquiry:

Be granted all the necessary powers to call witnesses from the government and from political parties.

Be able to investigate abuse of diaspora groups by hostile foreign governments.

Have the power to order and review all documents it deems necessary for this work, including documents related to national security.

And that it does not impede or stop the committee's study on foreign election interference, including the production of documents and the calling of witnesses.

The motion, introduced by NDP MP Peter Julian, will be voted on after question period, and threatens to cast a shadow over U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the capital.

The Liberal MPs on the committee voted against the motion, but were outvoted by the Opposition MPs.

The government has so far resisted calls for a public inquiry, suggesting review bodies like the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians and the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency are better suited to delve into these issues.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed former governor general David Johnston as an "independent special rapporteur on foreign interference." Johnston has until May 23 to decide whether he'll suggest the government call a public inquiry.

The Conservatives have criticized Johnston's appointment, citing his relationship with the Trudeau family and his role with the Trudeau Foundation. Johnston has since resigned from the foundation.

Dong's comments come as opposition MPs try to uncover what the Liberal Party knew, or didn't know, about Beijing's alleged attempts to meddle in Canada's elections.

Reporting from the Globe and Mail has alleged the Chinese government sought a Liberal minority government in the 2021 election.

An independent panel tasked with overseeing the 2021 election concluded that foreign meddling did not affect the outcome. CSIS calls foreign interference activities by China's government the "greatest strategic threat to national security."

Dong faces allegations he benefited from China's interference

During his remarks on Wednesday, Dong said, with his voice breaking, "I am a proud Liberal."

"Before concluding, I want to assure Mr. Michael Spavor and Mr. Michael Kovrig and their families that I did nothing to cause them any harm."

An earlier Global News story, also citing anonymous sources, alleged national security officials gave an urgent briefing to senior aides from Trudeau's office in 2019 "warning them that one of their candidates was part of a Chinese foreign interference network."

Global's sources allege the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) believed Dong, who was re-elected in 2021, was a "witting affiliate" of China's election interference networks.

Dong spoke to reporters for the first time Tuesday since that story broke in February.

"I was not offered, I was not told, I was not informed, nor would I accept any help from a foreign country, whether during my nomination or during my election campaign," he said.

Dong also said Tuesday he had not been contacted by either CSIS, the RCMP or Elections Canada.

A CSIS spokesperson would not comment on whether the lack of contact with Dong was unusual.

"There are important limits to what I can publicly discuss, given the need to protect sensitive activities, techniques, methods and sources of intelligence," said Eric Balsam in an email to CBC News on Wednesday.

"Disclosure could allow our adversaries to interrupt or harm our operations, techniques, methods and sources of intelligence. These limitations are therefore essential to ensure the safety, security and prosperity of Canada."