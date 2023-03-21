Liberal MP Han Dong leaving caucus amid foreign interference allegations

Han Dong, the Toronto-area MP at the centre of allegations that his election campaign benefited from Beijing's meddling, says he is leaving the Liberal caucus and will sit as an Independent.

"I'm taking this extraordinary step because to [sit] in the government caucus is a privilege and my presence there may be seen by some as a conflict of duty and the wrong place to be as an independent investigation pursues the facts in this matter," he said , reading a statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday night.

"I will be sitting as the Independent so that business of government and indeed the bills of Parliament is not interrupted as I work to clear my name and the truth is presented to Parliament and to Canadian people."

His comments follow a story from Global News, alleging Dong advised a senior Chinese diplomat in February 2021 that Beijing should hold off on freeing Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — the two Canadians being held by China at the time — because their release would be helpful to the Conservatives.

The Global story cited two unnamed national security sources. CBC News has not verified the allegations.

Dong confirmed to Global that he had a discussion with Consul General Han Tao, but denied that he advised Beijing to delay releasing Kovrig and Spavor.

"Let me be clear. What has been reported is false, and I will defend myself against these absolutely untrue claims," said the Don Valley North representative.

"But let me assure you as a parliamentarian and as a person, I have never and I will never, and would never advocate or support the violation of the basic human rights of any Canadian, of anyone, anywhere, period."

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office said the office "only became aware that a conversation took place after Mr. Dong told us, following recent media questions."

"I am a proud Liberal," said Dong, his voice breaking during his remarks.

"Before concluding, I want to assure Mr. Michael Spavor and Mr. Michael Kovrig and their families that I did nothing to cause them any harm."

"Mr. Speaker, I am in your hands as to what happens next."