Health Minister Patty Hajdu spotted without a mask at Pearson airport
Twitter post with photo questioned minister's adherence to public health guidelines
Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says she took off her face mask at the airport only to eat or drink, following a Twitter
post showing her without a face covering at Pearson airport in Toronto.
The photo of Hajdu without a mask was posted Sunday evening by a self-described aide to Alberta's advanced-education minister.
Hi <a href="https://twitter.com/PattyHajdu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PattyHajdu</a> I don’t like wearing masks in indoor spaces either. But please don’t undermine PHAC’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID. We all have to do our part. Please set a better example for Canadians. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pattyhajdu?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pattyhajdu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/covid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#covid</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/trudeauliberals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#trudeauliberals</a> <a href="https://t.co/yFmlzWyZ7c">pic.twitter.com/yFmlzWyZ7c</a>—@thanasipAB
It shows Hajdu seated in a chair by herself with a piece of rolling luggage next to her, either speaking or smiling.
Hajdu replied by saying that following public health rules is important to her and she removes her mask only when those rules allow it — when eating or drinking, for example.
There's no food or drink apparent in the image, though there is an open paper bag just visible on Hajdu's side, away from the camera.
In July, then-Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister were photographed talking in a departure area at Pearson airport without masks. Pallister later apologized for the lapse.
