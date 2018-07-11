NDP pushes Trudeau to come up with funding plan for Greyhound
The federal NDP is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to develop a funding plan that would preserve Greyhound Canada's bus routes in northern communities.
In a letter being released today, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh asks Trudeau to take "immediate action" and stop the cancellation of crucial bus routes in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, northwestern Ontario and rural British Columbia.
Greyhound Canada announced Monday that it's cutting its passenger and delivery services in those regions, prompting outrage among rural and First Nations communities that rely heavily on the service.
Singh says a federal funding plan must ensure there's no interruption or reduction in bus service so no community is left "stranded."
He's asking Trudeau to enlist the help of provinces and affected municipalities to develop the plan.
Singh says the cancellations, the most recent in a string of service reductions, would create a massive gap in transit services and cut off Canadians from jobs, health care, education, family and public services.
Transport Canada says Greyhound Canada operates on a commercial basis with no support from the federal government, and that there are no existing federal programs that would subsidize a private intercity bus carrier.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.