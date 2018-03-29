Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal faces breach of trust, fraud charges

Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal faces a handful of criminal charges after he allegedly failed to report receiving millions in personal loans to the ethics commissioner "in circumstances that constitute a criminal breach of trust," says the RCMP.

"It is further alleged that Mr. Grewal solicited loans for his own personal benefit in connection with the use of his public office, and that he administered his government-funded constituency office budget for his own personal benefit, under circumstances which constituted a criminal fraud or breach of trust," says a media release from the RCMP's national division.

Grewal faces four counts of breach of trust and one count of fraud over $5,000 under the Criminal Code.

The RCMP says its investigation into the lawyer-turned politician started back in September 2017, after it received proactive disclosures from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as FINTRAC, about "suspicious transactions" involving Grewal.

The former Brampton East MP left the Liberal caucus in 2018, weeks after the Prime Minister's Office said he was receiving treatment from a health professional "related to a gambling problem that led him to incur significant personal debts." He then sat as an Independent and didn't run during in the 2019 election.

The Globe and Mail reported at the time that Grewal had accumulated more than $1 million in debt.

Grewal addressed gambling problem in 2018

Grewal addressed the allegations in an 11-minute Facebook video in December 2018. In it, he said he got into the habit of frequenting the Hilton hotel in Gatineau, Que., which houses the Lac-Leamy Casino.

What started as recreational blackjack spiraled into a "significant problem," he said. Grewal said he accumulated gambling debts in high-stakes games over three years — debts he hid from his friends and family.

In the video, Grewal said no money was obtained illegally.

He is expected to appear in court Oct. 6.

More to come.